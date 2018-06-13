“I’d still like a few more!” McCombe eyes another promotion as he joins Boston United

John McCombe has arrived at Boston United hungry for another promotion.

The experienced central defender penned a one-year deal with the Pilgrims on Friday, 11 years after originally agreeing to join the club.

In the ensuing years the 6ft 2in 33-year-old has won promotion from League Two with Hereford United and Port Vale, as well as helping Harrogate Town to victory in the National League North’s play-off final last month.

“I’ve been lucky in my career. I’ve played in the Football League and won a few promotions, including one last year with Harrogate,” McCombe told The Standard.

“But I’d still like a few more.

“I’ve still got a lot of life left in me as a player and I’m coming in to add some experience and, hopefully, a bit of solidity at the back.”

McCombe was convinced to join the Pilgrims after being on the receiving end of a 3-0 defeat at the Jakemans Stadium in April.

The result effectively ended Harrogate’s title hopes, but played a big part in shaping the defender’s future.

“I enjoyed my time at Harrogate but I was very impressed with Boston when we played them,” added McCombe, who has also turned out for Huddersfield Town, Mansfield Town, York City, Macclesfield Town and Chester. “They beat us 3-0 and played some good football.

“A few different clubs were interested in me, but I was impressed with how Boston played against us.

“The club is building a really strong squad and hopefully we can have a good season.”

McCombe was set to link up with United on loan from Huddersfield in March 2007 to aid their League Two survival fight, only to have the switch vetoed because of United’s financial issues.

But 11 years on, he will finally play for the club.

“He gives us good experience,” said manager Craig Elliott.

“Speaking to a few people at Harrogate, he made a big impact when he joined them, helping them get over the line and winning promotion.

“He gives us height in both boxes, which was something of a weakness last year.”