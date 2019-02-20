“I do think me and Brad were getting a bit complacent!” Andi Thanoj welcomes the arrival of Nicky Wroe to shake up Boston United midfield

Andi Thanoj believes the arrival of Nicky Wroe was just the boost the Boston United midfield was looking for.

The 26-year-old says a battle for places in the starting line-up can only bring out the best in him, long-time midfield partner Brad Abbott and also new arrival Wroe.

“I do think me and Brad were getting a bit complacent,” admitted Thanoj.

“We’ve not had the best of seasons compared to last year, but Nicky’s a good player.

“We played against him twice when he was with Bradford, directly against him, so we knew he was a good player and would bring something different to the team.”

Until the past two contests, Thanoj and Abbott had started 45 of the Pilgrims’s last 55 matches in all competitions alongside one another, with little in the way of direct competition.

And while Thanoj is adamant his partnership with Abbott still has a lot to offer, he reckons the team needed a shake-up.

“We know what we bring: I think we work well as a partnership,” he said.

“It’s just consistency. We’ve gone off a bit, but as a team in general this season.

“We need to get that right between now and the end of the season.”

Abbott may have begun on the bench in the past two contests – against Nuneaton and Chester – manager Craig Elliott has faith in his midfield, Abbott and Thanoj both extending their contracts until summer 2020 last week.

And with Wroe already signed up for next season, the Pilgrims have three central options already sorted.

And after a year of chops an changes, former Grimby Town midfielder Thanoj is keen to help the Pilgrims challenge for promotion.

“No disrespect to the lads signed at the start of the season, but they’ve not worked out,” he added.

“The gaffer and Strats (assistant Lee Stratford) know what they want for next season.

“If it doesn’t happen this season then next year could definitely be the one.

“We’re getting to know each other more. When you’ve signed a deal with a settled side you can look forward.

“We’ve had a lot of players. It doesn’t probably help the team but we’ve got to get on with it now.”