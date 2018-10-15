“I had to re-evaluate my own management style!” Elliott says ‘non-league grit’ paying off at Boston United

Craig Elliott admits he had to re-evaluate his own management style after going through a tough patch at Boston United, but he believes he now has the personnel in place to cause problems at the top of the table.

Strikers Gavin Allott and Jordan Slew have arrived at the Jakemans Stadium this week, along with the versatile Josh Hine.

“I think we changed things and I had to as things didn’t feel right,” said Elliott, whose side have now won back-to-back National League North matches following a slump of five defeats from six matches in all competitions.

“I tried to get more of a, dare I say it, non-league atmosphere, spirit and performance. Get players who know non-league, and I think that showed - that grit and determination.

“I had to re-evaluate my own management style in terms of what gave me success - players wanting to win and buying into what I do.”

Allott arived from Frickley and marked Saturday’s debut with a goal in the 4-0 win over Blyth Spartans.

Hine has experience at this level with Chorley, Southport and Salford City.

“He’s played for some good teams. He’s an honest hard-working lad who doesn’t shirk his responsibilities,” Elliott said.

“He worked hard for us going back and forward.

“He knows this league and can handle the pressure at clubs like Salford and Chorley.”

Turning his attention to ex-Blackburn Rovers forward Slew, Elliott added: “He’s been training with us for three weeks and he’s looked well. Really good.

“He’s shown moments of class. There’s a good size to him and he has good pedigree.”