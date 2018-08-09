“I’ll give it a go!” Harris happy to be Boston United’s utility man

Spencer Harris is happy to be Boston United’s utility man - as long as he has a place in the team.

Harris was touted as a combative midfielder on his arrival at the Jakemans Stadium this summer, but found himself kicking off the campaign in central defence, keeping a clean sheet as the Pilgrims beat Guiseley 1-0.

“I played centre back when I was younger at Huddersfield, but the last two seasons I’ve played midfield, scored a few goals and thought I would play there,” Harris told The Standard.

“But Craig (Elliott) has asked me to play centre half and I took up the chance.

“I’d rather be in the team, so I’ll play anywhere for the team.

“Right back, centre back, striker - I’ll give it a go.”

Manager Elliott has admitted he is actively seeking to bring in a defender, but won’t be rushing to break up the partnership Harris enjoyed with former Shaw Lane teammate Ryan Qualter unless necessary.

“I am looking, I am talking to a few people,” Elliott said.

“But I will be loyal if you put performances in.

“I’m not going to change for the sake of it, but long term who knows the answer.”

Harris took his place in defence at the expense of out-of-favour John McCombe, who was an unused substitute.

Elliott, however, says McCombe still has a chance to force his way into the starting XI.

When asked if he remains in the manager’s plans, Elliott said: “Yes, for now.

“The squad’s there and they’re all trying to fight to get to certain levels.

“Even the lads who started, I expect more from. I’m not coming away thinking we’re the real deal yet by any means.”