“I’ll take the blame for that one!” Elliott frustrated as his Boston United game plan was undone late on at Stockport County

Craig Elliott told his Boston United squad that he should take responsibility for their late defeat at Stockport County.

Matt Warburton forced home the only goal of the game in the 86th minute, as the Pilgrims looked like they were about to hold out for a draw at Edgeley Park last night.

Elliott set up his his side to frustrate the Hatters, and the hosts were limited to half chances until Warburton’s late winner.

“I said I’ll take the blame for that one,” the United manager said.

“We came to get a point and they executed the plan near enough to the letter.

“I can’t fault them. We were so close and we’ve just got to take it and move on.”

Keeper Jon Stewart was the main source of the home fans’ frustration as he looked to kill the game’s tempo at every opportunity.

But Elliott backed his number one, stating that his actions were what he felt the side needed to get a point from the National League North contest.

Elliott added: “I’m not going to lie, we came here to get a point.

“We felt it was a good building block after Saturday (4-4 draw with FC United).

“We tried to slow the game down and be solid, which I thought we were for most of the game.

“We limited them to bits of pressure, but in the end it was a scruffy goal. We’re disappointed.

“You’ve got to respect Stockport are trying to get into the play-offs and they’ll want to play at a fast pace.”

The result saw County move up to seventh in the table, while Boston slipped down to 16th, three points above the relegation zone.