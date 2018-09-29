“I love it here!” Gregg Smith happy to make Boston United return, but he heads to Curzon Ashton looking to prove a point

Smith returns.

The target man returned to Boston United in an eyebrow raising move last week, and now he is set to show the Pilgrims fans that he is in better shape having put his injury worries behind him.

Smith and manager Craig Elliott parted ways in the summer, with neither expecting the 28-year-old would return.

But after a brief stint at National League North rivals Brackley and a week’s training with National League Braintree, a move Smith couldn’t commit to due to the travelling from his Lincolnshire home, he was invited to return.

“I’m looking forward to being back, it’s a great club and I’m loved by every fan here,” Smith said.

“You know, I’m just looking forward to kicking on.

“The manager called me and asked me what my plans were.

“I thought ‘you don’t have to sell the club to me - I love it here’.”

After limited game time with the Saints, Smith says he is a little off the pace match fitness-wise.

But he returns without the ankle problems which left him lacking sharpness in the previous campaign.

“My ankle’s fine, sound,” Smith added.

“I never thought I’d be back, no.

“There was no malice or anything when I left, I had a conversation with the manager and things didn’t work out.

“I can put 50 per cent of that on me as I wasn’t fit enough to play, but I’m better now.

“I have no worries or concerns about coming back.

“You’ll always have the odd one who says ‘oh, he’s not very good’.

“Everyone’s entitled to their opinion and I’m here to prove them wrong.”

Smith’s Brackley side drew 1-1 at the Tameside Stadium the Saturday before last.

And now the striker is looking for three points at Curzon Ashton this weekend as Boston want to end a miserable spell of five defeats from six matches (KO 3pm).