‘I love the lad!” Boston United say Jay Rollins isn’t for sale

Jay Rollins is going nowhere - because Craig Elliott ‘loves’ what he brings to Boston United.

The Pilgrims manager confirmed the club have received interest in the attacker, who scored twice in yesterday’s 5-4 win at Guiseley.

Elliott didn’t name the clubs who had made approaches, but made Boston’s stance very obvious.

“There’s been a bit (of interest) but he’s happy here,” Elliott said.

“He’s part of the furniture at Boston.

“I love the lad. We’ve missed him this season. If he’d been fit I’m sure we’d be five or six points better off, you look at the impact he’s made.”

While Rollins’s return from injury has made an obvious difference, Elliott believes that the longest-serving player currently at the club has plenty to offer off the pitch as well.

“I do buy into him a lot as he helps me in terms of what’s gone wrong and right in the past,” added Elliott.

“I have to respect him, he’s seen it all - the highs, lows and the average. He’s a good lad to talk to.”

The manager also praised chairman David Newton for not angling for United to cash in on the player, continuing: “The chairman’s a different class. I’ve got nothing but good things to say about him.”

Rollins echoed Elliott’s comments, telling The Standard he’s keen to remain with the Pilgrims.

“I’m happy here. I’ve been out a long time and the main thing is I’m back playing,” said Rollins, who completed his first 90 minutes since his eight-month injury lay-off yesterday.

“That’s the main thing, I get along with the manager great, the players.

“I’ve been at the club four years and I’m enjoying everything.

“He (Elliott) lets you play a lot more freely.

“I’ve always got on with the managers here. But with Craig, I seem to get on with him a lot.”