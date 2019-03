Craig Elliott believes Spencer Harris deserves plenty of credit for the way he has put in a shift for Boston United.

The 28-year-old joined the club with a reputation as a goalscoring midfielder, but only one of his 20 starts this season has been in his favoured position.

And despite the manager suggesting Harris may have been at fault for Telford’s opener in yesterday’s 2-2 draw, he was full of praise for his willingness to be a team player.

“I feel sorry for Spencer in a sense,” Elliott said of his former Shaw Lane midfielder, who played as a defender during his time in the Huddersfield Town ranks.

“He’s given everything and not played centre back in a lot of years, nevermind at this level, and I’m asking him to do a big job.

“Then you come across the top five or six teams and they have outstanding strikers who can terrify the best of defenders.

“He’s gone to places like Chorley and had oustanding games.

“It’s credit to him, not only trying to find his feet at this level but a position that’s not familiar to him.”