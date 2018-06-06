“I’m in the best form of my career!” Nicky Walker returns to Boston United a more polished player

Nicky Walker has told Boston United that he is returning a different man.

The 23-year-old is preparing for his third spell at the Jakemans Stadium , and believes his non-league experiences have shaped him into a far better player.

“I feel I’m in the best shape and best form of my career so far,” said winger Walker.

“When I first came I was just coming out of professional football.

“I know a lot more about non-league now and I’m more experienced and confident.

“I’ve played at lower levels since leaving Boston but I feel like I’m on my way back up.”

Walker scored four times in 19 appearances after joining from Rotherham United at the end of the 2014-15 season as United reached the National League North play-off semi-finals, losing out to Chorley on penalties.

He returned for a brief spell the following season but felt he wasn’t fitting into Dennis Greene’s plans as he made just three starts from nine matches.

After leaving United for a second time Walker had spells with Buxton, Shaw Lane and Gainsborough Trinity, leaving the Holy Blues at the end of the season.

When his former Ducks boss Elliott offered him the chance to return to the Jakemans Stadium, Walker knew where he wanted his future to be.

“I had a few options, but when I spoke to Craig I had a feeling in my gut where I should be,” he added.

“I was convinced I wanted to come back. I want to be challenging for promotion, not playing at a team in mid-table.

“The manager wants to win things and he knows what I’m capable of.

“I know the place and I feel comfortable here. It’s the right move for me.”