“I set the bar really high and I think I can do more next year!” Nicky Walker plotting a big season with Boston United

Nicky Walker has told Boston United his best performances are yet to come.

It was announced that the winger has extended his contract until summer 2020 yesterday, and now the 24-year-old is planning a promotion push with the Pilgrims.

“I’d say I’ve probably had a good season, but I could probably have scored more goals,” said the club’s current leading scorer, who has netted 11 times.

“I think I could have done better and I want to do that next season.

“Some people have told me I’ve had a good season but I set the bar really high and I think I can do more next year.”

Walker became the sixth player to pledge himself to the club for the 2019-20 campaign, following on from George Willis, Brad Abbott, Jay Rollins, Andi Thanoj and Nicky Wroe.

He was convinced to remain at the Jakemans Stadium following encouraging talks with manager Craig Elliott.

“One of the conversations between me and the manager was about next season,” Walker added.

“I don’t want us to have another mediocre season and he’s told me what he wants to do and how he wants to make key signings.

“We’ve got the core there now and a lot of the lads here are really keen to sign as well. I think next season can be a really good one for us.”