“I should have had more goals!” Wafula needs to get selfish as Boston United head to Chester

Jonathan Wafula says it is time to get selfish.

The Boston United winger believes he needs to chip in with more goals to help his side’s ambitions of a top-seven finish.

“I should have had more goals, 100 per cent,” he told The Standard.

“It’s the one thing I need to improve on. I need to be more selfish and get myself forward more.”

Wafula has won praise from manager Craig Elliott for his performances, especially what his aerial prowess brings to the side defensively.

But the 24-year-old is adamant he must do more in attack.

“Sometimes I need to think that it’s the goals that matter and get up there and win my headers at the other end,” he said.

“I need to do something to get more goals, get my head screwed on.”

The Pilgrims head to Chester on Saturday (KO 3pm) looking to avenge their 2-0 home defeat in September, and claim the three points which could lift them into the play-offs.

“We need to go with the mentality now where we know we can’t afford to drop points,” added Wafula, who watched from the bench during that Blues defeat.

“Even if it’s a bad day we need to come away from each game with a point, at least.

“We’ve hardly drawn this year, and they would have been important points if we could have got a few more and put us up there.

“Chester, we can beat them. We can beat anyone in this league, we just need to do what we do.

“But I think we can’t afford to get beaten by teams twice. When we were here they took their chances and we didn’t.

“We need to control games better, and I need to take my chances.”