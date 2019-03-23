“I’ve got a big job on my hands now!” Elliott challenges Boston United to end season on a high, beginning at York City

Craig Elliott believes he has a ‘clear idea’ of the changes he needs to make this summer - but he wants Boston United to complete the season on a high.

The Pilgrims boss takes his side to York City this afternoon looking to claim three points against the resurgent Minstermen.

“I get my buzz in life over winning a game of football and I hope certain players follow me that way,” said Elliott before indicating he will need to strengthen over the suummer months.

“I’ll be working hard, preparing, doing everything I can.

“I’ve got a big job on my hands now as I’ve got a clear idea of how we need to go and how we need to go about it.

“It’s important we try to get that done as soon as we can.

“I’ll be scrapping and fighting, but right now I want us to get more than the 60 points we got last year.”

United will be without the suspended Ben Middleton and striker Jake Wright, on loan from York, although it is hoped Andi Thanoj, Gavin Allott and Ashley Jackson will be fit to return.

The Minstermen were beaten 1-0 by Altrincham in their previous fixture, but six wins from the previous seven contests have dragged Steve Watson’s side out of a relegation scrap.

The hosts could even move above Boston in the National League North if they recorded a win by four goals or more at Bootham Crescent.

Kick off wll be at 3pm.