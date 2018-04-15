“I’ve got a list!” Now safety is confirmed, Craig Elliott will begin building next season’s Boston United squad - and he wants it done fast

Craig Elliott says it’s time to start putting together his Boston United wish lish and building a squad he believes can challenge for promotion.

The Pilgrims boss was adamant he wouldn’t discuss next season with his squad until they had secured their place in the National League North.

That was confirmed yesterday as Tamworth lost at Kidderminster.

“I’ve got a list and an idea in my head who I’d like to keep,” Elliott said.

“Whether we can make that happen or not, I don’t know but there are definites I want to keep.

“We’ll work on that over the next two weeks.”

Ryan Qualter, Jon Stewart and Brad Abbott are already under contract for next season, while George Willis and Kabongo Tshimanga could well be offered matched terms in an attempt to keep them at the Jakemans Stadium, due to them both being under 23.

However, Elliott has hinted he would like to keep hold of loanees Ben Middleton, Reece Thompson and Jake Beesley, the latter two still being under contract with their parent clubs for next season, while Harrogate could move to keep Middleton.

“Some players, it’s out of our control. We have to wait and see with that,” Elliott added.

“But I want to do business quick over the summer. I want a settled squad.”