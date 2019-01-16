“I’ve got their backs!” Elliott throws support behind Boston United midfielders Thanoj and Abbott

Craig Elliott has thrown his support behind Boston United midfielders Brad Abbott and Andi Thanoj.

The duo have come into criticism for their perfomances from some sections of the support in recent weeks.

Andi Thanoj. Photo: Eric Brown.

But despite the arrival of Callum Chettle on a month’s loan from Alfreton Town, manager Elliott says he has complete faith in his central pairing – even if he believes both of them can still up their game.

“I think people need to remember what Brad and Andi have done since I’ve been here,” Elliott told The Standard.

“I think a lot of criticism has been unfair.

“Yes, they’re not playing anywhere near the levels they should be, and I spoke to them privately about that, but I’ve got their backs.”

The pair have both made 27 appearances for the Pilgrims this season, with Abbott, 24, netting three times and 26-year-old Thanoj still looking to open his account.

“I’ll back them because I believe in them both,” Elliott added, following Saturday’s 2-1 win at Kidderminster Harriers.

“They’re both good ages and, in the main, they’ve done really well for this club. To be honest, some people maybe forget that.

“Today you see they’ve still got the quality to be good players at this level.”

Elliott also stressed that Thanoj and Abbott have been asked to play a different way this season due to changes in formation and style.

With the likes of Ashley Hemmings and Reece Thompson, both pacy attackers who liked to hold onto the ball, moving on in the summer, Elliott believes more questions are being asked of his midfield.

However, he reckons that the return of Jay Rollins from injury may suit the duo.

He continued: “I think their games have suffered because we’ve not had that pace up top.

“You see with Jay, all of a sudden we look a different team as we’ve got that pass going forwards.

“I’ve been trying like mad, endless hours, to get that (type of) striker in. But obviously, Jay’s been a big difference for us.”

United host Leamington in National League North action on Saturday (KO 3pm).