I’ve never scored a better one! Qualter delighted to open Boston United account with screamer

Ryan Qualter says he’s never scored a goal better than yesterday’s effort at Ashton.

The Boston United defender opened the scoring with a 35-yard screamer at Hurst Cross.

“I don’t think I’ve ever scored a better one to be honest,” he said.

“My first touch wasn’t bad to be fair, normally it would have gone out of play.

“But the defender’s dropped back so I just thought I’ll hit it.

“Luckily enough it’s just hit the post and gone straight in.”

The strike was Qualter’s first competitive goal for the Pilgrims, and he’s hoping to add a few more.

“I’ll take any to be hones,” he added.

Liam Tomsett’s late leveller took the gloss off the day for Boston, but manager Craig Elliott stil,l gave Qualter’s finish the thumbs up.

“I’ve been his manager for a few years and I’ve never seen him kick a ball that far, never mind score a goal like that,” he said.

“What an amazing goal.”