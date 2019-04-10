“I’ve really enjoyed the challenge!” Ashley Jackson extends Boston United contract

Ashley Jackson has signed a deal to remain at Boston United next season.

The left back has made 38 appearances since arriving from Ossett Town in the summer.

Twenty-four-year-old Jackson is player number seven to commit to Craig Elliott’s squad for the 2019-2020 campaign.

George Willis, Nicky Wroe, Andi Thanoj, Brad Abbott, Jay Rollins and Nicky Walker are also signed up.

Jackson recently told The Standard he was keen to extend his stay at the Jakemans Stadium.

“I’ve really enjoyed the challenge and love the club,” he said.

“When I first came I didn’t expect to play, Goughy (Jordan Gough) was in the team. I thought I’d go, learn and see what it’s all about. It’s been a lovely experience.

“I love it. The fans are fantastic. My mum and dad come and it’s been in front of crowds with one man and his dog in the past, so it’s nice to give them a cheeky wave.”