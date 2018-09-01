“I want to be excited!” Elliott vows to get the buzz back at Boston United after claiming ‘responsibility’ for Kidderminster defeat

Craig Elliott has vowed to get the excitement back into his Boston United side’s performances.

Today’s 2-0 home defeat to Kidderminster Harriers saw the Pilgrims suffer three straight defeats in a row for the first time under the manager’s stewardship.

And without a goal in those contests, Elliott says it is time to get over a ‘dodgy month’ and create a buzz.

“I’m used to my teams being pretty exciting to watch, to be honest,” he said.

“I feel like it’s not been to the level I want if I’m being totally honest. Going back to pre-season.

“I’ve told them in there, it’s not their fault. I’ve got to find the right blend. I want to be excited, as well as winning games, and I don’t feel that general buzz at the minute.

“But it’s a long season and I’ll get it right.”

United sipped to eighth in the National League North following goals from Edward Williams and Ashley Chambers.

But Elliott is adamant brighter days lie ahead.

“Sometimes you have a dodgy month and you’ve got to get through it,” he continued.

“We’re having ours now and we have to do better on the other side.

“We’ve still got a healthy points total, I’m more concerned that we’re not taking our chances or being a bit more exciting to watch.

“Are we a constant threat? I’m not sure that we are.

“So I need to bring in players that excite myself, the fans and people around us.”

Today’s match saw Craig Westcarr and Grant Roberts handed their first starts of the season as United looked to find a winning formation.

But as the Harriers led 2-0 by the 22nd minute, the manager held his hands up.

He added: “I’ll take responsibility for that one. In hindsight I wish I’d never tweaked a formation.

“It was done for the right reasons, but they came out nice and bright and we didn’t adjust to things.

“The first half gave us an uphill battle.”

Jordan Gough was dismissed for a second booking in the 75th minute.

“I thought it were harsh,” Elliott added.

“I didn’t feel it was a game where he should have been sent of.”