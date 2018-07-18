I want to score goals and entertain! Adam Marriott arrives at Boston United with his sights set on success

Adam Marriott has arrived at Boston United desperate to deliver goals and entertainment.

The Pilgrims beat off interest from National League Barnet to land the former Cambridge United and Lincoln City striker, who has joined the club along with Grant Roberts and Andre Johnson this week.

While the thought of full-time football at a higher level could have been tempting, the 27-year-old says that United boss Craig Elliott - and former Red Imps teammates Nathan Arnold and Jonny Margetts - played big parts in his decision.

“Apparently there was interest, but they didn’t make me an offer,” Marriott said of Barnet.

“The manager (Elliott), from when the season ended, was on to me and made me feel like he really wanted me here.

“That was a strong pull, and Jonny and Nath helped as well.

“Having them here was part of the attraction. I know what they do, they know what I do.”

Marriott played his part in Lincoln’s 2016-17 promotion and FA Cup run, the club reaching the quarter-finals of the competition.

But feeling he wasn’t getting the game time he wanted, he decided to move to Southern League Royston Town last season, scoring 31 times.

And Marriott believes that step down has brought an additional spark back to his game.

“Lincoln was great but I didn’t feel I was playing enough,” he said.

“I took the chance to go back home and I got a bit of confidence back.

“Hopefully, I can take that form into this season.

“All I ever want to do is score goals and entertain people. Hopefully, I can do that here.”

Marriott will be part of the Boston United squad which hosts Lincoln United in the LincsSenior Cup this evening (KO 7.45pm).