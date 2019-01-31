“ I won’t stand still when good players become available!” Nicky Wroe an example of why Boston United have been so busy in transfer market, says Craig Elliott

Craig Elliott believes that landing Nicky Wroe is a prime example of why he has had to be so busy in the transfer market.

The midfielder became the 43rd player to turn out for the Pilgrims this season following his move from Bradford Park Avenue.

The ins and outs at the Jakemans Stadium may not have been what the manager wanted at the start of the campaign, but he believes it is a better policy than watching rivals get their hands on his targets.

“I won’t stand still when good players become available, especially with an eye on next year as well as this year,” Elliott told The Standard.

“Nicky Wroe’s a top player and we’re very lucky to have got him, I’d be a fool not to take that opportunity.

“What people have got to realise is that players you want become available at different times for different reasons, so there’s certain players I’ve wanted but I’ve had to be patient.”

Wroe was allowed to leave the Horsfall Stadium after being told his name was being circulated, along with other teammates.

“I heard whispers there were a few players available and he’s a player I’ve admired from afar,” Elliott added.

“I tried hard to get him in the summer.

“He’s a player I don’t think we’ve had at Boston since I’ve been here, a leader, composed player who knows this league. He’s ticking all the boxes.”

Wroe may not be the final addition to the squad either, with Elliott stressing he still wants another goalscorer.

He added: “We still do need a striker. Jay (Rollins) is doing a terrific job, but I like him out wide as well.”