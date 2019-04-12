“I would 100 per cent love to give local talent a chance!” Boston United considering reintroducing reserve side to toughen up youngsters

Boston United are ‘thinking seriously’ about reintroducing a reserve side to the Lincolnshire League.

Director Chris Cook believes that regular senior football could toughen up the Pilgrims’s youth teamers as they look to break into the first team.

“The youth system is close to my heart. Unfortunately, there comes years when perhaps lads haven’t quite matured enough. Probably a lack of men’s football is affecting them,” Cook said.

“We probably made a mistake a few years ago when we took the reserve side out and introduced an under 21s, which was an experiment.

“We got better football, but I think probably if we’d stuck with under 21s in the Lincs League it would be a good way to get under 18s into that, and it’s something we are thinking about in the next year or two, reintroducing that.

“We’re not going to just jump in but we are thinking seriously, seriously about that. The lads need men’s football.”

Cook was speaking at Wednesday’s Fans’s Forum after manager Craig Elliott was questioned as to why he had brought in so many youth loanees this season instead of promoting from his own youngsters, who compete in the Nationall U19 Alliance League.

“I would 100 per cent love to give local talent a chance,” Elliott said.

“Last year Jack Withers went to Swansea. He was good enough to train with the first team and good enough to make a contribution on the pitch.

“That proves that if a lad’s good enough I’ll include him.

“At this present moment I’ve not seeen anybody who’s ready. I’ll not say not good enough, but in the present moment ready to come into this first team.

“There needs to be an acknowledgement this league is a difficult league to come into for a youngster.

“At home, if things aren’t going as well as we’d want them to, that could destroy his career and that’s not fair.

“The right environment is to train with us and get used to it on matchday, but to put a lad in who’s not ready in a team that’s lacking confidence does more harm than good.”