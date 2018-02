Boston United have added Benny Igiehon to their squad.

The 24-year-old striker, who has recently been on the books of Sligo Rovers, has become the Pilgrims’ third signing of the week, following the arrivals of Jack Dyche and Jonathan Wafula.

The Swiss footballer has received international clearance and could feature in Saturday’s clash with Leamington.

Craig Elliott has been keen to add to his squad as a fixture backlog means Boston will play 13 matches in the final two months of the season.