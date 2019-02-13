In safe hands! Skipper George Willis signs Boston United contract extension

Boston United have continued their planning for next season after retaining the services of keeper George Willis.

The 23-year-old Pilgrims skipper - one of the stand-out performers this season - has pledged his immediate future to the club after signing a deal to remain at the Jakemans Stadium until summer 2020.

Willis, a coach at Sheffield United, arrived from Gainsborough Trinity in 2017 and has made 73 appearances, keeping 18 clean sheets to date.

He becomes the second player to sign a contract extension this week, following on from attacker Jay Rollins.