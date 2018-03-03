International call-up for Boston United keeper

Boston United Ladies FC goalkeeper Olivia Clark has been called up to the Wales women’s under 19 squad.

The 16-year-old stopper will attend a four-day training camp in Cardiff beginning on Tuesday.

“This is fantastic news for Olivia, and we’re all really pleased for her,” said manager Nick Reeson.

In November Olivia received was named in the provisional FA Wales women’s under 19 squad after attending trials.

The talented goalkeeper then went on to receive her first senior international call-up to the FA Wales women’s senior squad and B squad in December, where she attended a combined training camp in January this year.

Anyone interested in joining Boston United’s girls’ RTC or ladies’ team, or would like to find out more, email the club at girlsrtc@bufc.co.uk or call 01205 364406.