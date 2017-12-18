International call-ups for Boston United Ladies players

Boston United Ladies goalkeeper Olivia Clark has been called up to the senior Wales squad.

The 16-year-old has been named in the combined Wales Women’s Senior Squad and B squad camp to be held in January.

It has been quite a few weeks for the teenager, who has also been called up to the Wales Women’s Under 19 squad for the first time following trials this year.

Olivia has started in all but one of the Pilgrims’ matches this season and has only conceded two goals so far.

“It’s another feather in the cap for the football club, but the main thing is that it is well deserved,” said Ladies’ manager Nick Reeson.

“We think a lot of Olivia at Boston United and she is a brilliant goalkeeper.

“It seems that when Olivia went for the recent under 19 trials they must have thought a lot if her to include her in the senior squad so soon after.

“She’s got lots of potential and hopefully this is just the start of even more international recognition for Olivia.”

This is the second international call up for the Pilgrims in the last week, with Boston United Girls’ Regional Talent Club under 16s player Jess Edwards set to join Scotland Women’s under 16s training camp in January.