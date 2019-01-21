“It baffles me!” Gavin Allott says Boston United left ‘fighting a losing battle’ as Leamington decsions go against Pilgrims

Gavin Allott believes Boston United were left ‘fighting a losing battle’ as they were held by Leamington.

The Pilgrims striker found himself in the thick of the action during Saturday’s 1-1 draw, and he believes referee Aaron Jackson got some big decisions wrong.

Allott agreed with manager Craig Elliott that the hosts should have been awarded three further penalties for fouls on himself, Jonathan Wafula and Nicky Walker, while believing Brakes full back Junior English should have picked up a second booking after catching the target man with a flailing arm.

“We’ve had two blatant penalties in the second half, maybe another one,” Allott said.

“The keeper’s pulled off a few good saves but everyone’s gutted.

“I’ve gone through and there’s a defender either side, the one on the left’s come and missed the ball completely and wiped me out on my legs. The ref’s decided not to give it.

“When they don’t give it there’s nothing you can do about it. The second one on Nicky, it’s another blatant one.

“I don’t understand how he hasn’t given both of them, it baffles me.”

Turning his attention to English’s challenge, Allott added: “The number two got away with three, maybe four challenges, first half he should have been off.

“I think the ref didn’t want to send their men off or give us a penalty, we’re fighting a losing battle.”

Colby Bishop headed Leamington into an early lead before Boston levelled with a spotkick from Ben Davies, awarded when Max Wright was upended.

“One out of four isn’t bad, I suppose,” Allott added.