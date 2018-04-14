It’s a hard league, deal with it! Elliott tells his Boston United squad to cut out the excuses after Park Avenue defeat

Craig Elliott has told his Boston United squad to cut out the excuses and get back to winning matches.

Adam Boyes’ 90th-minute winner saw Bradford Park Avenue leave the Jakemans Stadium with a 2-1 win.

But the frustrated Boston United manager told his side he wasn’t accepting any excuses in his dressing room post-mortem.

“A few of the lads have said that to me, ‘we’re tired and we’ve put in a big shift this week’,” he said.

“But they’re excuses. It’s a hard league, so deal with that.

“You’ve got to get on with it and not look for excuses - referees, pitches, tiredness.

“We didn’t play well enough and the lads have to admit that.”

Jordan Keane put Boston in front in the third minute, but Boyes’ double settled the contest.

Tamworth’s defeat at Kidderminster confirmed United’s league safety, but Elliott wasn’t in the mood to celebrate.

“I’m disappointed. I’ve said to the players I don’t work like that and take consolation from stuff,” the manager continued.

“You’ve got to tackle it head on and today was poor.

“We never got going. I think we scored too early, mentally we just looked like it was going to be an easy game.

“They slowly wore us down and won the game.

“I don’t want the season to fizzle out, for us to think we’re safe and we’ve done our job.

“We need to keep pushing ourselves that’s what I demand from them.”

Elliott, however, did have plenty of praise for the victorious Bradford side.

He added: “They did well to stop our strengths. The back four outmanned us at times, they were physically strong all over the pitch.

“They’ve been a consistent top-half team this season and that showed.

“Long hopeless balls weren’t sticking. We lacked composure, we were sloppy.”