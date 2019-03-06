“It’s a weird one!” Jake Wright says his focus is on helping Boston United after loan move from York City

Jake Wright says his focus is on Boston United - after being tasked with helping the Pilgrims put daylight between themselves and his parent club York City.

The striker made his United debut in last night’s 3-1 defeat to Stockport County, a result which leaves Boston and the Minstermen locked on 45 points.

Striker Wright now finds himself in a bizarre situation where he is looking to help his new side make up the eight points on seventh-placed Altrincham, who sit in the final play-off spot, possibly at the expense of City.

“It is a weird one. The York fans have said the same,” Wright told The Standard.

“There’s another lad called Macauley (Langstaff), he’s gone on loan to Bradford, and they’re above York at the moment.

“Everyone’s fighting for the play-offs as it’s so tight. But I’m playing for Boston, so I’m focussed on them.

“Hopefully, we can get a play-off push, hopefully York can do the same. That’d be the best for both worlds.”

Wright has played alongside former Pilgrims Jordan Burrow and David Ferguson at Bootham Crescent, and spent last year at Harrogate Town with current Pilgrim Ben Middleton.

But it was United skipper George Willis, who he knows from their time at Sheffield United, that Wright turned to for advice on Boston.

“I spoke to George Willis, who I know from Sheffield,” he added.

“There’s nothing worse than going into a room of people you don’t know.

“First impressions are big, but knowing the lads (Willis and Middleton), hopefully they said good things about me.”

United head to Southport on Saturday (KO 3pm), and there’s no doubt what Wright wants to take from the day.

“I feel like my best position is striker,” he said. “Hopefully, I can get a run of games and get some goals behind me, help the team out.

“Hopefully I can get that first goal, settle my nerves and go from there.”