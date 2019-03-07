“It’s all about building that CV!” Dylan Parkin will return to Boston United from loan spell a better player, says George Willis

George Willis believes Dylan Parkin has returned from his Cleethorpes Town loan spell a better player.

The two Boston United keepers have been friends a long time since their days together at Sheffield United.

George Willis. Photo: Russell Dossett.

“Dylan’s a great lad and it’s good to have him back,” Willis said.

“He’s a lively lad in training and it’s always good working with him.

“As I’ve said to him before, it’s all about building that CV when you’re a young keeper.

“I had three or four loans in the leagues down below when I was at Sheffield, before I moved on. I still look back now and remember stuff I learned.

“He’s got more first team experience on his CV but it’s good to have him back at Boston to work with.”

Parkin arrived from Chesterfield in the summer before joining the Owls on a season-long loan spell.

But after suffering a foot injury, the 19-year-old stopper was recalled by manager Craig Elliott.

“He got enough games in the first half of the season,” Elliott said.

“He’s continued to train with us and he’s a great lad and we love having him around.

“He’s a good character in th dressing room. He and George work well together, which is important.”