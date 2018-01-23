‘It’s been really tough, going back to that injury!’ Gregg Smith hopes the hard work will pay off at Boston United

Gregg Smith put the smile back on his face after returning to the Boston United scoresheet.

The big striker volleyed home his first goal since November 11’s 2-2 draw with Stockport County as the Pilgrims thrashed North Ferriby 5-1 on Saturday.

Gregg Smith.

It took his season tally to five, and he admitted the goal brought a moment of joy during what has been a difficult time.

“It was a great feeling, a great feeling. I’ve worked hard for that,” said Smith, who admits this campaign has been a tough one for him.

Since fracturing his ankle on New Year’s Day last year and sitting out six months on the sidelines, he has found himself trapped in a vicious cycle of needing more match time to reach full fitness, and needing to be fitter to hold down a spot in the side.

“I’ve got to get back to full fitness so I’ve been working hard behind the scenes myself,” he added.

“It’s been a really tough season, going back to that injury.

“But I don’t want to blame it on that, I want to blame it on myself for not working hard enough.

“It’s been difficult, I’ve been alright but need to work harder myself.”

Although Smith has made 24 appearances this season since his return from injury, he says there is still a lot of work to be done until he’s back to his best.

“I still feel it now. I’ve still got stiffness in my foot and I don’t know if it will ever go away,” he added.

“I have to see the physio before every game to make sure I’m ok.

“I’m doing a workout every day, otherwise I just get unfit.

“I haven’t played as many games as I wanted to this year, but hopefully this can be a start of a run in the team.”