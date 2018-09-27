“It’s got a place in my heart!” David Norris delighted to be back at Boston United, but he thought the chance had gone

David Norris’ career went full circle as he returned to action for Boston United on Saturday, but the midfielder believed his chance had been missed.

It was 18 years ago that the midfielder left for Bolton Wanderers, beginning a career which included appearances for clubs such as Hull City, Plymouth Argyle, Peterborough United, Ipswich Town and Leeds United.

But the 37-year-old was delighted to be back in amber at the weekend, despite his side losing 2-0 to Peterborough Sports.

“To be honest, no I didn’t think I’d be here again,” Norris said.

“I thought my chance had passed once it hadn’t happened in the last two, maybe three, years when I had dropped down and played semi-professional.

“I didn’t see it coming but I’m back and delighted.

“There’s a lot of nostalgia for me and history for me here, but at the same time that’s not why I’m here.”

Indeed, Norris says he is back at York Street to help get the Pilgrims’ season back on track.

“I know the manager wouldn’t bring me in for any other reason than thinking I can help the team,” he added.

“Obviously, I have an affinity with the club. It’s where I started and it set me on my way, so I’ve got a a lot of time for the club, it’s got a place in my heart.

“If I can come back and help out then that’s perfect.”