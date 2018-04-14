It’s in our DNA to go for it! Elliott says Boston United are far better on the front foot

Going out to win matches is very much in Boston United’s DNA, according to Craig Elliott.

The manager says he learnt the hard way after attempting to play defensively in defeats at Stockport and Brackley.

And as the Pilgrims prepare to host Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday (KO 3pm) and Harrogate Town on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm), Elliott says his side will be looking for six points.

“I think we can start looking up the table now rather than behind us,” he said.

“That’s the mentality now - see how high we can be.

“We tried to be cute away from home, but this team’s DNA is to go for it.

“We like to be on the front foot and go try to win games of football.

“Let’s see where this takes us.”

Saturday’s match against Bradford will see defender Ryan Qualter and possibly keeper Jon Stewart face their former club.

Elliott convinced Qualter to leave the Horsfall Stadium and join him at Shaw Lane and later Boston.

“I think Ryan’s getting better and better every game,” the manager added.

“His biggest strength is his consistency.

“He’s been really good in the past month. I’m sure it’s a game he’s looking forward to.”