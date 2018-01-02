It’s official! Striker Thompson extends his loan spell with Boston United

Reece Thompson has officially extended his loan spell at Boston United until the end of the season.

Last month The Standard revealed that the all-action attacker - who has scored three times since joining from National League Guiseley in November - had agreed to remain at the Jakemans Stadium for the rest of the campaign.

Today to paperwork has been finalised and manager Craig Elliott believes that having Thompson on board will help him plan ahead.

“It’s a worry when you get lads on loan that, if they do well, you can lose them,” he said.

“It’s important now we get a bit of consistency. That’s key to us.

“And having players to the end of the season helps us do that.”

Thompson was North Ferriby’s leading scorer in the National League last season and he got his first league goal for Boston in the 1-1 draw at Gainsborough Trinity on New Year’s Day.

But Elliott, who has regularly praised the player’s workrate, says there is no pressure on the forward to take on the goalscoring mantle.

“He’s loved it here and I’ve loved having him, so it’s a no-brainer (to extend the loan),” the manager added.

“The good thing is we’ve got goals spread out across the team.

“We’ve been winning games without him (scoring), which is a good sign.”