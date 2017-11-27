It’s the right move! After the injuries Curry is delighted to begin rebuilding Hull City career with Boston United loan

Adam Curry hopes Boston United will be the place to help him get back to his best.

The Hull City defender scored on his debut as the Pilgrims netted twice in as many minutes to secure a draw against Kidderminster Harriers in the FA trophy on Saturday.

And after a long time spent sidelined with numerous injuries, Curry is hoping to rebuild his Tigers career, beginning with his stint at York Street.

“I’ve spent a long time out injured with numerous niggles here and there,” the Geordie told The Standard.

“But I’m just happy top be on loan at Boston.

“I sat down with the manager and my agent and it was the right move.

“It’s a masive club with big ambitions and it doesn’t belong here.

“It’s a Football League club and the fans expect that. I just want to help the club build on that.”

Curry - who joined on loan until Boxing Day alongside Deby County’s 19-year-old right back Kyron Stabana - rifled home a 20-yard strike in the 78th minute, before Kabongo Tshimanga completed the comeback seconds later.

“I’m buzzing,” said the central defender, who was tasked with filling in at left back on Saturday.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t normally score as I’m normally a centre half.

“It’s just good I popped up at the right time.

“It set the scene but I think we deserved a draw, if not more by the end.”