“It shapes what we’re battling for!” Ashley Jackson believes plenty hangs on Boston United’s result against Stockport County

Ashley Jackson believes tonight’s result against Stockport County will shape the rest of Boston United’s season.

The Pilgrims host the Hatters in a game of huge significance for both sides.

Victory could see County move top of the National League Noth, while three points for Boston could edge them to within three points of the play-offs.

“I think it’s massive for us,” Jackson said. “The fixtures we’ve got, it gives us something to play for. It shapes what we’re battling for.

“It’s even bigger now, based on that result (Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Telford).

“Fingers crossed we can get a result.”

Jackson is also hoping to claim bragging rights against former Scunthorpe United youth team pal Ash Palmer, currently on the books of the Hatters.

“I know one of their lads, Ash Palmer. I did my YT with him at Scunthorpe,” Jackson added.

“He’s a good player and they’re on a fantastic run at the moment, but I’d love to stop that in its tracks.

“We’ll get on with it as usual, prepare right and hopefully take the game by the scruff of the neck.”