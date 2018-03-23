“It was a long few weeks!” McGuire wants to hold down his place after Boston United return

Jamie McGuire is desperate for even more match action after returning to the Bopston United starting XI.

The Pilgrims midfielder marked his return to the team with an assist and a goal within the opening eight minutes of Saturday’s contest against FC United of Manchester.

And it would have been a perfect return for the former Fleetwood and Mansfield man had the Red Rebels not snatched a 4-4 draw with two late strikes.

McGuire’s previous start for Craig Elliott came in the 2-1 victory over York City on December 2.

But after missing match action due to the birth of his son, and the arrival of Andi Thanoj and Brad Abbott - who formed a formidable partnership in the centre of the park - McGuire found opportunities hard to come by.

“It was long few weeks, let me tell you,” said McGuire, who kept his place for Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at Stockport County.

“My last start was the York game, we won 2-1 and I came off injured.

“The next minute my partner had a baby boy, so things take priority.

“To be honest with you, I couldn’t get back in the team. The lads have been brilliant, so I had to bide my time.

“I tried to do my job and I’ve done that.”

McGuire’s first goal for the Pilgrims found the net after striking FC United’s Danny Racchi, but the midfielder says there is no way that’s going down as an own goal.

“It’s definitely mine,” he added.

“Some of the lads tried saying it took a deflection, but I’m having it.

“It was my first goal for the club so I’ll take that.

“Having a baby boy is the best feeling in the world, but to score my first goal for Boston is a massive thing for me.”