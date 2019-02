Boston United’s youngsters were beaten 3-1 by Long Eaton United this afternoon.

A week after winning by the same scoreline away against the same opposition, the Pilgrims couldn’t repeat the feat in the National League U19 Alliance fixture at Freiston.

Boston trailed 2-0 before Will Jackson gave them hope, only for Long Eaton to grab an all-important third.

UNITED: Frestle, Jackson, Gray, Fisher, Stevens, Young (Kirke 65), Crashley, Bontoft, Tate, Bark, Holland (Turki 46).