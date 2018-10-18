Johnson treated harshly at Boston United, says Elliott

Craig Elliott admits that Andre Johnson has been harshly treated since joining Boston United.

The forward is the Pilgrims’ leading scorer with three goals, but has only made three substitute appearances since losing his starting place in August.

However, Elliott says the attacker remains a big part of his plans.

“He’s been harshly treated, 100 per cent,” the manager said.

“Of all the players who can come to me, he’s the one who deserves to pull me to one side and say ‘give me a chance’.

“He’s done well in training, never sulked. He’s a really good, skilful lad.

“Maybe at times more established lads have got in before him on reputation and it’s been hard on him.

“He’s still a big part of my plans as he’s shown a resilience to want to play here.”

Boston could also welcome Jay Rollins back next month, the winger yet to see action this year due to a hamstring problem.

“We’ve had some positive news this week. We’re hoping four to six weeks to get him back playing,” Elliott added.

“For me he’s one of the best right wingers in the league. We’ve been missing him.”

However, Jonny Margetts looks to have played his final Boston game after being transfer-listed.

Elliott said: “It’s up to him now, there’s a few clubs interested.

“My thoughts are clear as in I want him to play elsewhere.

“The rest is up to him.”