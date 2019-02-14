Join Boston United legends for a trip down memory lane

Boston United fans are being offered the chance to take a trip down memory lane and rub shoulders with some of the club’s finest-ever players.

Popular Pilgrims including David Adamson, Martin Filson, John McKenna, Micky Nuttell, Peter Costello, Lennie Curtis, Paul Bastock, Matt Carmichael, Jason Lee, Lee Canoville, Andy Stanhope, James Kabia, Greg Fee, Darren Munton, Danny Davidson, Warren Ward and Chris Withe will be in attendance at the Pilgrim Lounge for an evening of memories on Friday, March 29.

The fan favourites will join punters on their tables to chat about the good old days, before sharing some of their fondest memories with compere Scott Dalton, of BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

“There will be about 15 lads there who will be sharing their experiences of Boston United,” said Chris Cook, the event organiser and all-time leading United goalscorer.

“It will be nice for the fans to hear some stories about how non-league football was and what it meant to play for Boston United.

“There are a few comedians in that line-up as well and I’m sure they’ll take over.”

The event will raise funds for the Boston United academy.

Tickets - costing £20 each - are available from Chris Cook Print, Main Ridge Boston, and also Mick Small on 07771 902 358 and Darren North on 07399 323 557.

They will include sausage, mash and mushy peas, plus dessert.