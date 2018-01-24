Jon Stewart always knew former manager Eddie Howe would make it to the top, now he backs Boston United boss Craig Elliott to succeed

Jon Stewart always knew that his former manager Eddie Howe would make it to the top - and the Boston United keeper believes current boss Craig Elliott also has a bright future ahead of him.

“It was awesome. It was the early days of my career, and when I look back at it now I feel different,” Stewart says of his spells under Howe at Bournemouth and Burnley back when he was in his early 20s.

“At the time I didn’t realise how important it was and how much he taught me.”

In his two spells with the Cherries, Howe guided them from League Two - where they used to be the Pilgrims’ rivals - to the Premier League.

And Stewart admits that he always knew his former boss would work his way up the ladder.

“I did. He’s football crazy,” the keeper added.

“He’s not how he looks on face value, he’s totally different. Very intense, very intimidating, believe it or not.

“He’s a great manager and will go on to do great things still.”

Stewart has been reunited with Craig Elliott, his former Shaw Lane gaffer, at the Jakemans Stadium after joining the club earlier this month.

And he feels that Elliott will also progress further in the game.

“He’s ambitious, and if you’ve got ambition the world’s your oyster,” Stewart added.

“It doesn’t matter who you are.

“He’s got a great managerial record, so it speaks for itself.”