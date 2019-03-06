Jonny Margetts targeting games and goals after making Boston United return

Jonny Margetts thought his days in a Boston United shirt were over, but now the striker wants to show the Pilgrims fans exactly what he has to offer.

The summer signing came off the bench in last night’s 3-1 defeat to Stockport County, his first involvement with a Pilgrims’s matchday squad since September.

After falling out of favour the former Lincoln City and Scunthorpe United attacker had loan spells at Gainsborough Trinity and Matlock Town, forcing his way back into contention after netting four times in five games with the Gladiators.

“I’ll be honest, no. I didn’t,” said Margetts when asked if he thought his return to the United team would ever come.

“But I’m happy. I’m back here now and I want to get back in the team and scoring goals for Boston.

“I loved it (at Matlock), a big thank you to the club there. The staff, Frecks (manager Dave Frecklington) and everyone was brilliant.

“But I’m back at Boston and my focus is getting in the team

“I’ve always said that if I have a run of games I’ll score goals. I’ve gone out and proved that now.

“Hopefully, I’ll come back here, get some games and do the same here.”

Last night’s result saw United slip eight points behind the play-off spots.

But as they head to Southport on Saturday (KO 3pm), Margetts is refusing to believe the hopes of a top-seven finish are over.

He continued: “I think you’re only a couple of good results away from jumping up a few places in this league, it’s so tight.

“Once you get that first win it’ll roll on again.”

On a personal level, Margetts is now keen to find his goalscoring touch with United.

“I want to push in training and when I come on,” he said. “Hopefully get a bit longer next time, or start.

“I just want to do well when I come on and show the manager what I can do.

“I haven’t been near my best for Boston. I want to show the fans what I can do and remind people of me scoring goals.”