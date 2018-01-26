Jordan is Keane to put things right

Keane to make amends! Boston United skipper wants to exorcise Blyth ghosts

The United skipper was part of the side which was thrashed 5-2 at Croft Park back in September, when sloppy defending from the away side saw them 3-0 down with just 15 minutes on the clock.

It was a day when Boston didn’t learn lessons, the opening three goals all coming from dead-ball deliveries.

“We’ve tried to forget about that one, it was the lowest we could have been on that losing run,” Keane told The Standard.

“It was a long way, we stayed over and were 3-0 down in 15 minutes. It’s not ideal.

“It was mistakes that cost us. When you go 3-0 down it’s a long way back.

“We worked on those set-pieces, that was the worst thing about it.”

However, with Boston going into the game on top of the National League North’s form guide following six wins and a draw from their past seven contests, Keane believes the Pilgrims could be in the mood for revenge.

“We have to be on it and work hard, then hopefully we can win the game,” he added.

“On a personal note, it’s one of those where you want to make amends after being embarrassed.

“Hopefully we can put it right.”

Boston manager Craig Elliott has different memories of Croft Park this season.

Just seven days after United’s heavy defeat, he masterminded a 2-1 FA Cup victory for lower-league Shaw Lane, who he was in charge of at the time.

And he is hoping to make it a memorable double this weekend.

“I beat them this year as Shaw Lane manager,” Elliott said.

“I know what a good team they are, with their attacking threat.

“But this is what you want, you want to be tested against good teams and see where we are as a team.

Keeper Jon Stewart and defender Ryan Qualter, who have since followed Elliott to the Jakemans Stadium, both featured for the Ducks in that victory at Blyth.

Kick off at the Jakemans Stadium will be at 3pm.