Kabby is giving me headaches, says Boston United boss Elliott

Poacher extraordinaire Kabongo Tshimanga is causing Craig Elliott headaches, the Boston United manager has admitted.

The super sub came off the bench to score the winning goal as the Pilgrims beat promotion-chasing Blyth Spartans 2-1 on Saturday.

The former MK Dons attacker is Boston’s leading scorer with 13 goals.

But with all of his finishes coming in the second half and nine of those coming off the bench, Elliott feels his forward is becoming his own worst enemy when it comes to earning a spot in the starting XI.

“It’s causing me headaches,” Elliott told The Standard. “Privately, I tell him he’s such a good Plan B and it’s working.

“Unfortunately, it’s about the team and not individuals.

Kabongo Tshimanga.

“Fair play to him, he’s coming on and doing the business and it’s incredible.”

While Elliott wrestles with his team selection - Reece Thompson, Gregg Smith and Lee Bennett also desperate for a start in attack - he does admit tough decisions are part and parcel of building a successful squad.

Admitting that a winning side needs strength in depth, he added: “Nobody wants that label of super sub, but it is about the team.

“He (Tshimanga) provides impact and I’d be a fool not to keep on using that.

Kabongo Tshimanga.

“I understand his frustration, he’s a quality player.

“When you want to be successful you need subs to come on and impact the game and change it.”

Tshimanga - who has a return of a goal every 132 minutes this season - confessed that just one start in the club’s eight-game unbeaten streak has left him desperate for more action.

However, he remains pragmatic about his role.

Kabongo Tshimanga is mobbed.

“It’s down to the manager to pick his team and he has to do what he thinks is right,” the striker said.

“It’s my job to help the team and when I get the shout I have to try to help us get the win.”

The past two contests have seen Ashley Hemmings draw level with Tshimanga in the scoring charts, only for the sub to come on and edge himself back in front.

“We’ve had a laugh about it, but we both just want to help the team,” Tshimanga added.