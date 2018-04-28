Keane and Hemmings shine at Boston United awards

Ashley Hemmings and Jordan Keane shared the top awards as Boston United held their Player of the Year presentations.
Leading scorer Hemmings claimed the fans’ vote, with skipper Keane getting the nod from the dressing room.
Full results:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1 Ashley Hemmings, 2 Jordan Keane, 3 Reece Thompson
PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1 Jordan Keane, 2 Ashley Hemmings, 3 Reece Thompson
BUSA PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1 Ashley Hemmings, 2 Jordan Keane
BUSA JUNIORS FAVOURITE PLAYER
Reece Thompson
BUSA SPECIAL RECOGNITION
Yvonne Barnes (Club Shop Manager)
YOUTH TEAM PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Callum Rodger
LADIES’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tracey Duxbury-Mead
DICK CARRINGTON MEMORIAL TROPHY (Team of the Year)
Boston United Ladies