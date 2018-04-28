Keane and Hemmings shine at Boston United awards

Ashley Hemmings and Jordan Keane shared the top awards as Boston United held their Player of the Year presentations.

Leading scorer Hemmings claimed the fans’ vote, with skipper Keane getting the nod from the dressing room.

Full results:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1 Ashley Hemmings, 2 Jordan Keane, 3 Reece Thompson

PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1 Jordan Keane, 2 Ashley Hemmings, 3 Reece Thompson

BUSA PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1 Ashley Hemmings, 2 Jordan Keane

BUSA JUNIORS FAVOURITE PLAYER

Reece Thompson

BUSA SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Yvonne Barnes (Club Shop Manager)

YOUTH TEAM PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Callum Rodger

LADIES’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tracey Duxbury-Mead

DICK CARRINGTON MEMORIAL TROPHY (Team of the Year)

Boston United Ladies