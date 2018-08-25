Keane becomes latest Boston United recruit

Boston United have added Cieron Keane to their squad.

The defender, the brother of former Pilgrims skipper Jordan, becomes the second full back to be announced by the club in the space of two days, following on from Ben Davies arrival yesterday.

Twenty-two-year-old Keane, who has 10 under 19 caps with the Republic of Ireland, has previously played for Notts County, Nuneaton Town, Worcester City and Kidderminster Harriers.

He became a free agent after leaving Alfreton Town before the start of the season, but will miss today’s contest with Spennymoor Town as he serves the final match of a three-game ban.