Keane links up with Basford

Cieron Keane has linked up with Evo-Stik Northern Premier Division Basford United on a dual registration.

The 22-year-old full-back made two appearances from the bench for Boston after joining soon after his Alfreton contract was terminated.

However, he has not been in the squad for the past three contests and moves to Greenwich Avenue in pursuit of regular football.

Boston United Ladies bowed out of the SSE Women’s FA Cup following an 11-3 defeat to Norwich City Ladies at The Jakemans Stadium on Sunday.

Amy Hunt, Toni McHamilton and Lauren Carter scored the consolations.

Lee Mitchell’s United’s youngsters return to National League U19 Alliance action today with a trip to FCV Stamford.

The Pilgrims will be aiming for their first victory of the campaign at the Borderville Sports Complex (KO 2pm).