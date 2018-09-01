Keane to settle! Cieron wants to begin life at the Jakemans Stadium with victory against former club Kidderminster

Cieron Keane is ready to call Boston United home following an unsettling year in the National League North.

The former Republic of Ireland under 19 international - the brother of ex-Pilgrims skipper Jordan - made his debut in Monday’s 1-0 defeat at Bradford Park Avenue following a stunted start to the campaign.

Keane was expecting to see out the second year of his Alfreton Town contract this term, only for new manager Billy Heath to let him know otherwise.

“It’s been a frustrating off season for me,” said Keane.

“I had another year at Alfreton and the manager’s come in and said he would only work with players he’s worked with before.

“It’s been going on trying to get my contract cancelled all summer, and they did it three days before the start of the season, so they left me with no chance of getting a club.”

Keane joined Alfreton after beginning last season at Kidderminster Harriers, who he will be hoping to pick up three points against when the two sides meet at the Jakemans Stadium today (KO 3pm).

“Kidderminster was another strange one for me as I was only there a month,” he added.

“The chairman signed me after (watching me at) the V9 Academy, but I turned up on the first day of pre-season and the manager had no clue who I was.

“It was never going to work out.”

Boston beat Kidderminster 3-2 in their previous contest at Boston, Jonathan Wafula bagging a last-ditch winner.