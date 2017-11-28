KIDDERMINSTER HARRIERS 2 BOSTON UNITED 0: Pilgrims out of the FA Trophy

Boston United are out of the FA Trophy following a 2-0 defeat at Kidderminster Harriers.

Just as they did on Saturday, Harriers stormed into a 2-0 lead, this time courtesy of goals from Elton Ngwatala and Joe Ironside.

But on this occasion there was to be no Boston comeback.

Ngwatala opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a near-post drive that beat George Willis.

Ironside doubled that advantage 14 minutes after the break, heading home James McQuilkin's delivery.

Willis was the busier of the two keepers on the night, forced into saves by Ironside, Ryan Croasdale and Sam Austin.

At the other end, Jamie McGuire and Reece Thompson tested the home goal.

HARRIERS: Hall, Williams, Austin, Croasdale, Horsfall, O'Connor, Weeks, McQuilkin, Ironside (Truslove 74), Ngwatala (Danko 90), Brown (Sonupe 57); Subs (not used): Higginson, Eve.

UNITED: Willi, Stabana (Clifton 62), Curry, McGuire, Beatson, McGowan, Rollins, Broadhead (Vince 85), Thompson, Tshimanga (Smith 70), Hemmings; Subs (not used): Yeomans, Hawley.

Att: 604 (10).