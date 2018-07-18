Late drama as 10-man Boston United knocked out of the Lincs Senior Cup

Boston United 0 Lincoln United 2 (Grant Roberts 82, Andre Johnson 89; Kevin Hemagou 13, Matt Cotton 54, Michael Jacklin 90)

Michael Jacklin forced home a stoppage-time winner as Lincoln United knocked Boston United out of the Lincolnshire Senior Cup.

It appeared that Grant Roberts and Andre Johnson had done enough to force penalties as they netted in the final eight minutes, but it was the Whites who will go on to face Cleethorpes Town in the semi-finals.

In a match full of incident Kevin Hemagou and Matt Cotton put Lincoln 2-0 up, while Paul Grimes missed from the spot and Pilgrims keeper Dylan Parkin was dismissed.

The contest was switched from Lincoln as the heatwave scorched the Ashby Avenue grass, meaning a return to the Jakemans Stadium for ex-Pilgrims Matt Wilson, Kallum Smith, Rob Norris and Michael Emery.

For Boston, trialists Harry Middleton, Sam Topliss and former Birmingham City and Coventry City winger Gary McSheffrey signed Lincs FA registration forms to allow them to be named on the team sheet.

Hemagou put Lincoln in front with 13 minutes on the clock, cutting in from the left and firing a powerful low strike beyond Parkin.

Boston should have been level midway through the first half but Jonny Margetts, much to his own disbelief, forced a free header wide after meeting Nathan Arnold’s corner.

Next it was Arnold’s turn. But the winger had to stretch to meet Nicky Walker’s teasing cross, allowing Ben Tonks to collect on the goalline.

Walker saw his effort blocked as Boston pressed for a leveller, Middleton lashing the follow-up wide.

The second half began in frenetic style, Parkin sent off after just five minutes for tripping Grimes, who had an empty net to aim for after dispossessing the keeper.

Replacement George Willis’ first action was to see Grimes’ penalty slashed high and wide of goal, but there was nothing he could to to deny Cotton doubling the advantage.

With 54 minutes on the clock he burst through on the right and struck the ball high beyond Willis and into the roof of the net.

Back came Boston, but Arnold’s free kick lacked the dip to land under Tonks’ bar.

The Whites looked set to make it three as Cotton’s inch-perfect outside-of-the-boot curler was creeping inside the post, but at full stretch Willis forced the ball wide with his fingertips.

Roberts, in his first appearance since signing his deal on Monday after two years out through injury, gave Boston hope with eight minutes remaining, scoring his first goal since his return as he hooked home Johnson’s cross.

And with a minute to go, Johnson rounded Tonks and slotted home the leveller.

But Jacklin had the last laugh, meeting Norris’ free kick to head home in the second minute of time added on.

UNITED: Parkin, Topliss, Jackson, Thanoj (McSheffrey 59), McCombe (B. Middleton 59), Qualter, Walker (Willis 50), H. Middleton (Roberts HT), Margetts (Abbott 59), Marriott (Johnson 69), Arnold (Gough 69).

LINCOLN: Tonks, Smith, Matthews, Wilson, Jacklin, Blunden, Millard (Nichol 60), Wright (Norris 72), Hemagou (Oliver 90), Grimes, M. Cotton; Subs (not used): Foster, Grundy,, Emery.

Ref: Mark Swift.

Att: 376.