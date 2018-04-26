“League tables don’t lie. We came up short!” Elliott proud of Boston United’s climb up the table, but concedes the play-offs were a step too far

Boston United’s play-off dreams are all-but over, and manager Craig Elliott conceded that’s probably a fair reflection of his team’s campaign.

Last night’s 1-1 draw with Nuneaton means the Pilgrims would need Spennymoor Town and Bradford Park Avenue to lose three games between them, with the addition of a 10-goal swing, to creep into the National League North’s top seven.

“I thanked the players personally for their contribution and efforts, but league tables don’t lie,” Elliott said.

“I think we just about came up short and I think that’s right, really.

“We were always struggling to get into the play-offs, but a great effort from everybody.

“We needed to win to have any slight chance.”

Last night’s performance - a poor first half but a much-improved second 45 - was the perfect example of United’s season since Elliott’s arrival in November, where stumbles have cost the club momentum in their attempts to climb the table.

Preparations for last night’s contest were not ideal, the match played at Alfreton 24 hours later than scheduled after Nuneaton’s announced their floodlights were suffering a power failure hours before the original kick off.

“I think it’s been a bit of a farce. It’s not been ideal,” Elliott added.

“We could hide behind it with excuses but it shouldn’t really happen at this level, if I’m being honest.”

Elliott also shared his thoughts on referee Barry Lamb who, to the amazement of the crowd, failed two award three blatant penalties - two to Nuneaton and one for Boston.

“I thought they were all penalties,” he said.

“You get them like that at times, at least he was consistent.”

Heroics from Nuneaton keeper Ross Etheridge, including a one-on-one save to deny Jake Beesley late on secured the Borough their share of the spoils.

Elliott continued: “They have a good defence, they don’t concede many goals.

“They’re hard to break down, so when you get chances you have to take them.

“But I was pleased because I was really upset at half time.

“I said that if we were going to lose, at least lose in the right manner.

“Let’s at least have a go and they did second half.”

If Spennymoor beat relegated North Ferriby this evening then it will be confirmed that United cannot finish in the top seven.