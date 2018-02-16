Leamington clash is ‘must-win’ for Boston United, says Brad Abbott

Brad Abbott believes that Boston United’s clash with Leamington has become must-win.

Despite the Pilgrims stretching their unbeaten run to nine matches at the weekend, their draw with Curzon Ashton saw them lose ground on the top seven.

And with United seven points off the play-off spots before last night’s matches, and also facing a blank weekend on February 24, the midfielder believes it is vital that the Pilgrims don’t leave themselves with a lot of catching up to do.

“Leamington’s a massive game for us now,” Abbott said.

“It’s a must-win after drawing (with Curzon).

“In terms of the Leamington game, the lads are looking at it as a must-win game, because it has been a blow drawing.”

However, Abbott has faith that Boston can again produce the goods and stretch their undefeated run into double figures.

“We’ve got to go to the game with the same mentality,” he added.

“We have to go thinking ‘we’re not going to get beaten’ and looking for the points.

“In terms of the play-offs, we’re keeping an eye on it.

“And without the game at Stockport (February 24), it’s important to stay around there.”

Boston left the New Windmill Ground with a 2-0 win earlier this season and are keen to complete a National League North double.

Abbott added: “The lads have all got the same mentality.

“We’re pulling in the same direction, thinking that we’re never going to lose the game.

“We have the will to never get beaten. In terms of team spirit, it’s always there. That’s the top and bottom of it.”

Kick off will be at 3pm.